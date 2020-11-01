Kerala beaches reopen for public from today

After months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the panoramic beaches of Kerala reopened for public from today. The tourism sector in the state had been had been hit following the outbreak of the virus and the global coronavirus scare. During this period of pandemic, only domestic tourists can be expected in the beach resorts.

As part of the unlock process, the government had decided to open the tourism centres in the state in two phases. Accordingly, in the first phase; the hill stations, adventure resorts and backwater tourism centres including houseboats were reopened on October 12, strictly adhering to the Covid protocol. In the second phase, the beach tourism destinations will reopen on November 1, the Kerala Day.

As part of the unlock process, the government had decided to open the tourism centres in the state in two phases. Accordingly, in the first phase; the hill stations, adventure resorts and backwater tourism centres including houseboats were reopened on October 12, strictly adhering to the Covid protocol. In the second phase, the beach tourism destinations will reopen on November 1, the Kerala Day.

"The decision to reopen beaches after hill station is a welcome move by the state government. It will give a renewed energy and boost to the beach properties like hotels and resorts there. It is also a solace to a large number of domestic families who like to spend their evenings in beaches and reduce their stress in this critical period,"E M Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) told PTI.

October saw the inauguration of 26 significant tourism projects in the state by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, with 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. Kerala has reported 91,297 active cases, 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths.