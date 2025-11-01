Kerala becomes first Indian state to declare itself free from extreme poverty

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared in the assembly that the state was free of extreme poverty. Vijayan made the announcement in a special session of the House convened on the occasion of Kerala 'Piravi' or formation day.

Addressing the Assembly, Vijayan said, “Every Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day), we celebrate with joy. But this year's Kerala Piravi Day is, for the people of Kerala, the dawn of a new era.”

“Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty,” he announced.

The Chief Minister said that the concept of forming linguistic states was forwarded by the national movement a century ago. “However, in the early years after independence, long and intense struggles were required to achieve it.”

“The culmination of those struggles was the formation of a united Kerala, the realisation of the Malayalis' dream. Today marks 69 years since the creation of a united Kerala,” he added.

Vijayan highlighted that the eradication of extreme poverty was one of the key decisions taken at the very first cabinet meeting after the new ministry was sworn in in 2021. “It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election.”

How did Kerala achieve this feat? The Kerala government said it initiated the process of identifying families living in extreme poverty. Within two months, they witnessed active public participation from various stakeholders, including MLAs, local body representatives, Kudumbashree workers, volunteers, and officials, to help improve their status.

The project began with a pilot implementation in Wadakkanchery Municipality and the Anchuthengu and Thirunelli Grama Panchayats, before being expanded to the entire state. The initiative involved identifying beneficiary families through collective feedback and suggestions from all sections of society.

