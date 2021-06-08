Kerala: Bedridden, debilitated patients to get COVID vaccines at home, says govt

Kerala government on Tuesday announced that it will provide COVID vaccines to bedridden and debilitated patients at their own residence. It further said that an ambulance would be kept in the nearby area so that the patient can be given immediate medical attention in case any emergency situation arises.

In a directive that was released today, the Kerala government said, The state will vaccinate the bedridden and debilitated patients, who can't be moved out and those for whom mobilizing might worsen their present health condition, at their residence. The list of such beneficiaries will be prepared in advance ensuring that there are no contra indications for Covid-19 vaccination and after obtaining an informed signed consent in the prescribed format.

An ambulance with necessary emergency AEFI management kit and Medical Personnel should be kept in the vicinity for any emergency management, the directive said.

Each house visit team will have a medical officer, vaccinator and a support staff. All of them should wear surgical gown, N95 Mask, face shield and gloves. Before and after examining/vaccinating the beneficiary hand sanitizing should be done as per protocol, it said

During the house visit, medical officer will examine the beneficiary to assess the general condition and fitness for vaccination. A trained personnel only will vaccinate the beneficiary, the order also said.

On person will be deployed at the residence to observe the vaccinated for a minimum of 30 minutes for any AEFI. In case of any uneasiness, he/she should immediately inform the medical officer with the team/ambulance team, it read.

For the next 48 hours, the beneficiary should be telephonically followed up and a contact number should be shared with them for any emergency contact. These beneficiaries may be further followed up for a period of 3 weeks by the Palliative care team of the concerned Health Care Institution, the order stated.

Most appropriate response: Kerala CM on Centre's to provide free jabs

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to provide vaccines free of cost to everyone and said it was the "most appropriate response at this hour".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

"The Prime Minister's declaration that Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister," Vijayan said in a tweet.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

