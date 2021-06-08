Kerala: Bedridden, debilitated patients to get COVID vaccines at home, says govt

In a directive that was released today, the Kerala government said, The state will vaccinate the bedridden and debilitated patients, who can't be moved out and those for whom mobilizing might worsen their present health condition, at their residence. The list of such beneficiaries will be prepared in advance ensuring that there are no contra indications for Covid-19 vaccination and after obtaining an informed signed consent in the prescribed format.

