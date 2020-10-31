Kerala best governed state, Bihar, UP at bottom: PAC ranking

According to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre in Bengaluru on Friday, Kerala was pronounced the best governed state in India while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom in the large states category.

According to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre in Bengaluru on Friday, Kerala was pronounced the best governed state in India while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom in the large states category.

The Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan, in its annual report said the states were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.

The Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan, in its annual report said the states were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In the large state category in terms of governance, four southern states including Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468) stood in the first four ranks.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking, scoring negative points in the category. They got - 1.461, -1.201 and -1.158 points, respectively.

Goa ranks 1st in small state category, Meghalaya next

In the small state category, Goa ranked first with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725). Worst performers who scored negative points are Manipur (-0.363), Delhi (-0.289) and Uttarakhand (-0.277), according to the PAC report.

Chandigarh emerged the best governed union territory in the category of UTs with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52) and Lakshadweep (0.003). Dadar and Nagar Haveli (-0.69), Andaman, Jammu and Kashmir (-0.50) and Nicobar (-0.30) were the least performers.

According to the PAC, the governance performance is analysed in the context of sustainable development defined by three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasturirangan said: "The evidence that PAI 2020 generates and the insights that it provides must compel us to reflect on the economic and social transition that is underway in India."

With agency inputs