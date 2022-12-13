Kerala: Bird flu reported from two villages, rapid response team formed2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:54 PM IST
- The Animal Husbandry Department of the state has formed rapid response teams, in order to cull birds in the affected panchayats
The health authorities of the Kottayam district of Kerala have ordered to cull of around 8,000 ducks, hens, and other birds after bird flu were reported from two panchayats. In the wake of outbreaks at Arpookara and Thalayazham panchayats, the district collector convened a emergency meeting of senior health officials.