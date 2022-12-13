The health authorities of the Kottayam district of Kerala have ordered to cull of around 8,000 ducks, hens, and other birds after bird flu were reported from two panchayats. In the wake of outbreaks at Arpookara and Thalayazham panchayats, the district collector convened a emergency meeting of senior health officials.

“The Collector instructed the local bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department to cull and destroy the birds within a one km radius of the affected areas under the supervision of the Animal Husbandry Department. The officials have also been directed to take steps to disinfect the area," a District PRD release said.

The release also added a ban on the sale and transportation of chicken, duck, other domestic birds, eggs, meat, and manure within 10 km of bird flu-affected areas for three days from 13 December.

The Collector asked people of the district to be vigilant and if the unusual death of a chicken, duck, or other domestic bird is noticed in 19 local bodies within a radius of 10 km from the epicenter, people should immediately report to the nearest veterinary center.

After the birds of a duck farm in Arpookara panchayat and a broiler chicken farm in Thalayazham panchayat saw unusual deaths, their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases Lab in Bhopal and the bird flu was confirmed.

The local officials also added that migratory birds may have brought the H5N1 strain found in the district.

The Animal Husbandry Department of the state has formed rapid response teams, in order to cull birds in the affected panchayats.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention avian influenza or bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.

With inputs from PTI