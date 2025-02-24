Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kerala MLA PC George surrendered before the Erattupetta court in a hate speech case around 11 am on Monday, February 24. According to reports, the Erattupetta court remanded George in police custody till 6 pm on Monday.

Police had sought two days of custody. However, the court allowed only four hours, Mathrubhumi reported. After the custody period ends, PC George will be presented before the magistrate again.

Also Read | BJP leader P C George’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Kerala HC

As per the report, the court observed that there was no need for further interrogation or evidence collection in the case.

PC George's bail plea will be considered later in the day once the custody period concludes.

PC George, a seven-time MLA of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and founder of the Kerala Janapaksham party, merged his party with the BJP in January 2024.

What's the case against PC George Kerala BJP leader PC George was booked earlier in January this year for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred, police had said.

"George was accused of hate speech against a minority community during a TV discussion held early this week," sources had told news agency PTI

He was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that further proceedings would be initiated soon.

PC George was booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS, and section 120(o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.

The Erattupetta police had registered a case against the senior leader based on a complaint filed by the Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee.

"The case was registered after the statements of the complainants were recorded," a police officer had said.

‘George remains prone to making provocative statements’ George had been in “hiding” after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, Mathrubhumi reported.

The high court had denied anticipatory bail, stating that despite serving as an MLA for nearly three decades, George remains prone to making provocative statements, making him unfit to continue in politics, the report added.

The court noted that his previous bail in a similar case had been granted on the condition that he would not make communal remarks, a condition he violated.