Kerala blast: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Rajeev Chandrashekhar's ‘communal agenda’, asks ‘On what basis…?’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar's remarks on the recent blasts, resulting in the death of three people, including one 12-year-old.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan clapped back at Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar for his remarks in response to recent blasts in the state that sent shockwaves across the country. 3 people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and several injured after at least three blasts at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery.