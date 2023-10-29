Kerala Blast: CM Vijayan says 'very unfortunate', summons top officials

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the multiple explosions that took place in Kochi's Kalamassery area as “unfortunate", adding that all top are officials are in Ernakulam to collect details regarding the incident.

Speaking to ANI on October 29, Vijayan said: “It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation."

What happened?

One person died and over 20 were injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on today morning, police said.

Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Kerala CM Vijayan, as per reports. Further, teh Home Ministry has deployed teams of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to immediately rush to the spot and start investigations.

Swift Reactions

State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service. While Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged government govt healthcare professionals to report for duty following blast.

Congress leader and Kerala native Shashi Tharoor also took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his shock. “Shocked and dismayed by the news of a bomb attack on a religious gathering in Kerala. I condemn it unreservedly and demand swift police action. But that’s not enough. To see my state falling prey to the mentality of killing and destruction is tragic. I urge all religious leaders to unite in condemning such barbarism & teaching their followers that violence achieves nothing but more violence," he wrote.

