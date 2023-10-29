Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: One person died and over 20 injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.
Check all the LIVE updates on Kerala blast here,
Kerala Blast LIVE: DGP asks people not to spread provocative messages
Kerala DGP asks public not to spread provocative or hate messages on social media and warned of stringent action for doing so.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Central agencies present at explosion site
Kerala ministers V N Vasavan and Antony Raju confirm presence of central agencies, inlcuding NIA, at blast site.
Kerala Blast LIVE: CM Vijayan says 'very unfortunate', summons top officials
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the multiple explosions that took place in Kochi's Kalamassery area as “unfortunate", adding that all top are officials are in Ernakulam to collect details regarding the incident.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘Police investigating all angles’, says DGP
Police investigating all angles with regard to blast at Kalamassery convention centre: Kerala DGP.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘Two blasts took place consecutively’, says Minister VN Vasavan
Kerala Minister VN Vasavan says, "A woman has died from the fire, not from the blast. Preliminary analysis states that two blasts took place consecutively... One person is in the hospital... 36 people are in the casualty, admitted to Aster medicity, Rajagiri and Sunrise. It is an unusual accident. All agencies are here for preliminary examination."
Kerala Blast LIVE: Amit Shah directs NIA, NSG to start probe
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start an investigation after one person died and several others were injured in multiple explosions in Kochi's Kalamassery on Sunday.
The Home Minister also took stock of the situation in the state over the phone with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘We have witnessed a regional convention was happening’, says DGP
Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb says "Today morning at 9:40 am approximately there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment. In the convention centre, we have witnessed a regional convention was happening. All our senior officers are at the spot. Our additional DGP is also in the way. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation, we will find out who is behind this and take strict action..."
Kerala Blast LIVE: 36 injured, one dead in blast in convention centre
Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘Got everybody to safety’, says Committee member
Kerala: It was an accident. We all rushed out. That's all what we know. And we all rushed out. Got everybody to safety. That's all we can say is this now. We're going to meet the officers so we'll know what the situation is..," says Saju, committee memberKerala: It was an accident. We all rushed out. That's all what we know. And we all rushed out. Got everybody to safety. That's all we can say is this now. We're going to meet the officers so we'll know what the situation is..," says Saju, committee member
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘36 people injured’, says Ernakulam District Collector
Ernakulam District Collector says 36 people injured in blast, with 10 of them in burns unit of Kalamassery Medical College.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit’, says State Congress President
Kerala LoP and state Congress President VD Satheesan says, "I was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)..."
Kerala Blast LIVE: Health Minister Veena George puts district hospitals on alert
Following multiple explosions during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday directed all hospitals to alert health workers, who are on leave, to return immediately.
In the explosions that took place in the morning hours, one person died and many were feared injured, during the prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Amit Shah directs anti-terror agencies to send teams to explosion-hit state
Amit Shah directs anti-terror agencies NSG, NIA to send teams to Kerala to assist state govt after blast at convention centre: Sources.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Veena George urges healthcare professionals to report for duty
Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges govt healthcare professionals to report for duty following blast.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Amit Shah spoked to CM, NIA team asked to rush to explosion site
Kerala blast: HM Amit Shah has spoken to Kerala CM; NIA and NSG teams have been asked by MHA to immediately rush to the sport and start investigations.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Outside visuals from Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre
Kerala Blast LIVE: Multiple explosions rock Kerala
One person died and several more were injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said.
Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.
Kerala Blast LIVE: ‘All top officials are there in Ernakulam’, says CM
It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala Blast LIVE: DGP, police officials on way to blast site
Kerala DGP, other senior police officers on their way to Kalamassery blast site. Situtation being viewed seriously, says CM Vijayan.
Kerala Blast LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms blast in Kalamassery as 'unfortunate'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms blast in Kalamassery as 'unfortunate'.
Kerala Blast LIVE: One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.
Kerala Blast LIVE: Visuals from explosion site | Watch
Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!