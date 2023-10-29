Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: One person died and over 20 injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.
Kerala DGP asks public not to spread provocative or hate messages on social media and warned of stringent action for doing so.
Kerala ministers V N Vasavan and Antony Raju confirm presence of central agencies, inlcuding NIA, at blast site.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the multiple explosions that took place in Kochi's Kalamassery area as “unfortunate", adding that all top are officials are in Ernakulam to collect details regarding the incident.
Police investigating all angles with regard to blast at Kalamassery convention centre: Kerala DGP.
Kerala Minister VN Vasavan says, "A woman has died from the fire, not from the blast. Preliminary analysis states that two blasts took place consecutively... One person is in the hospital... 36 people are in the casualty, admitted to Aster medicity, Rajagiri and Sunrise. It is an unusual accident. All agencies are here for preliminary examination."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start an investigation after one person died and several others were injured in multiple explosions in Kochi's Kalamassery on Sunday.
The Home Minister also took stock of the situation in the state over the phone with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb says "Today morning at 9:40 am approximately there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment. In the convention centre, we have witnessed a regional convention was happening. All our senior officers are at the spot. Our additional DGP is also in the way. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation, we will find out who is behind this and take strict action..."
Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said.
Kerala: It was an accident. We all rushed out. That's all what we know. And we all rushed out. Got everybody to safety. That's all we can say is this now. We're going to meet the officers so we'll know what the situation is..," says Saju, committee member
Ernakulam District Collector says 36 people injured in blast, with 10 of them in burns unit of Kalamassery Medical College.
Kerala LoP and state Congress President VD Satheesan says, "I was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)..."
Following multiple explosions during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday directed all hospitals to alert health workers, who are on leave, to return immediately.
In the explosions that took place in the morning hours, one person died and many were feared injured, during the prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery.
Amit Shah directs anti-terror agencies NSG, NIA to send teams to Kerala to assist state govt after blast at convention centre: Sources.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges govt healthcare professionals to report for duty following blast.
Kerala blast: HM Amit Shah has spoken to Kerala CM; NIA and NSG teams have been asked by MHA to immediately rush to the sport and start investigations.
One person died and several more were injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning, police said.
Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.
It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala DGP, other senior police officers on their way to Kalamassery blast site. Situtation being viewed seriously, says CM Vijayan.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms blast in Kalamassery as 'unfortunate'.
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.
Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery.
