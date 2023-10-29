Kerala blast: One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre

One person died and over 20 injured after a multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning. Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour, as reported by news agency ANI. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. Officials said that over 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: Speaking on the incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation."

Amit Shah has also directed anti-terror agencies NSG, NIA to send teams to Kerala to assist state govt after blast at convention centre, Sources told news agency PTI. Kerala ministers V N Vasavan and Antony Raju confirm presence of central agencies, including NIA, at blast site, PTI has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has also directed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment to those injured in the Kalamasery explosion. “Hospitals have been alerted. The minister directed all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately. Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College," Kerala Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, this incident came just a day after former chief of the terrorist group Hamas, Khaled Mashal, virtually addressed a pro-Palestine protest amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Kerala CM Vijayan also said that it was shocking that India had gone to the extent of abstaining from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While participating in a dharna of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Vijayan said that by not condemning the massacre of Palestinian people, India is being "complicit" in this. "It's really shocking that the Government of India has gone to the extent of abstaining from the discussion on the UN resolution, supporting Israel.... We have stooped to the level of becoming an ally of this nexus," he said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

