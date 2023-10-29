Kerala blasts: Who is Dominic Martin, the man who claimed to have detonated bombs at prayer meet?
Kerala Blast: Dominic Martin has put out a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the blasts and giving reasons for the same.
Two people died and more than 50 people were injured at a Christian religious gathering near Kochi in a series of bomb blasts in Kochi. After few hours after the incident, a man named Dominic Martin who claims to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses said that he was responsible for this act. The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha. Here is what we know so far about the person who claims responsibilty for the serial blasts.