Two people died and more than 50 people were injured at a Christian religious gathering near Kochi in a series of bomb blasts in Kochi. After few hours after the incident, a man named Dominic Martin who claims to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses said that he was responsible for this act. The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha. Here is what we know so far about the person who claims responsibilty for the serial blasts.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

What we know about Dominic Martin

Dominic Martin has put out a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the blasts and giving reasons for the same.

The man gave evidence supporting his claim and the police were examining that as well as his claims and the reasons he gave for carrying out the act.

The man alleged that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were "seditious."

Martin further alleged that the organisation and its ideology were dangerous for the country and therefore, it had to be put to an end in the state, news agency PTI reported.

He claimed that he had told the organisation several times to correct its teachings, but it was not ready to do so.

"As I had no other option, I took this decision," the man contended.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 a.m.

*With Agency Inputs

