Kerala boat accident: 10 lakh compensation announced for next to kin

Kerala boat accident: ₹10 lakh compensation announced for next to kin2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Kerala Government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured people. A special team of police will also investigate the incident
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that a ₹10 lakh compensation will be paid to the dependents of people who died in the tragic Malappuram boat accident. It will also bear the treatment expenses of the injured people
