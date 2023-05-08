Kerala boat accident: 10 lakh compensation announced for next to kin

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that a ₹10 lakh compensation will be paid to the dependents of people who died in the tragic Malappuram boat accident. It will also bear the treatment expenses of the injured people

He also announced that a comprehensive judicial enquiry will be conducted into the boat accident. A special team of police will also investigate the incident.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the boat capsize incident near the Tanur coast a day ago were admitted.

Chief Minister Vijayan had condoled the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" Vijayan said in a tweet.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 7, 2023

PM Modi announces ₹ 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Modi's office tweeted on Sunday night Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased.

Twenty-two people, including a police officer, were killed after an overloaded double-decker tourist boat capsized at Parappanangadi on Sunday (May 7). A search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams is underway.

"37 people have been identified. 22 people died. 10 people have been identified in different hospitals. Five people were confirmed to have swum in. A total of 37 people were identified," Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan earlier today said.

(With inputs from agencies)