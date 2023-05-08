Kerala boat capsize: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia, Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to assist rescue operations2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:44 AM IST
The death toll has risen to 22, meanwhile, 8 people who were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals
With the death toll rising in the tourist boat accident in Kerala's Malappuram beach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi office on Sunday night announced compensation.
