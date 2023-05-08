With the death toll rising in the tourist boat accident in Kerala's Malappuram beach , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi office on Sunday night announced compensation.

The boat, which was carrying more than 30 people, capsized near an estuary close to the Tanur area around 7:30 pm. The death toll has risen to 22, meanwhile, 8 people who were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, , district officials said.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.

I appeal to Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted on Sunday night Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased.

President Droupadi Murmu said, The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for well-being of the survivors.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams have reached the spot and a search operation for the missing persons is underway, the officials said.

A senior district official told PTI that all the 22 people whose bodies have been recovered have been identified.

"We have requested the help of all agencies. NDRF and Coast Guard teams have already reached the spot. We have also sought the Navy's help," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)