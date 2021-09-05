The Central government has rushed a public health team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus, the Union Health Ministry informed. A 12-year-old boy from nearby Mavoor died of Nipah in the wee hours today.

Giving details of the case, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical on Saturday night. We formed various teams and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who were the primary contacts of the boy".

“Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. Central Government has rushed a team to Kerala to support the State in public health measures and provide technical support," Union Health Minister tweeted.

To provide technical support to the state, a team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been rushed to the state.

The following immediate public health measures have been advised by the Centre:

1) Active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography (especially Malappuram).

2) Active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days.

3) Strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects.

4) Collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

It may be recalled that in 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

What is Nipah virus and how is it caused?

World Health Organisation said that Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. The virus is spread by the saliva of fruit bats.

Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

