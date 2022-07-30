Kerala boy makes wine by watching YouTube; friend lands in hospital after taking a sip2 min read . 07:17 PM IST
- The incident happened at a government school at nearby Chirayinkeezhu in Kerala and police registered a case
A boy in Kerala has landed up in trouble as he made a glass of wine by watching it on YouTube which has landed his friend in a hospital
News agency PTI reported that a 12-year-old boy tried to make a grape wine on his own by learning from one of the YouTube videos and serving it to his friend who later developed uneasiness and vomiting after drinking it.
The incident happened at a government school and police registered a case on their own based on the information received.
"During the interrogation, the boy admitted that he had made the wine using grapes bought by his parents. He said that he did not use spirit or any other alcohol as an ingredient. After preparing the wine, he filled it in a bottle and buried it underground as shown in the YouTube video," the officer told PTI.
Police collected the samples of the wine from the bottle that he had brought to the school and sent it for chemical examination with the permission of a local court here.
"It is to make it clear whether spirit or any other alcohol was mixed in the wine. If it is found that there is anything like that, we have to register a case under Juvenile Justice Act," the officer added. The police also informed the boy's parents and the school authorities about the legal consequences of his deed.
Last month a report came in which a 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh learned how to make bombs from YouTube videos to kill his neighbour's 17-year-old son as an act of revenge.
The police arrested the man and sent him to jail.
There was a tiff between neighbours and the accused, Ranveer Singh. The accused taught himself to make "electric bombs using wires" after watching videos so that he could plant them next door.
Singh had placed the bomb at the main door of the neighbour's house which got triggered when the 17-year-old boy opened the door. The boy got severely hurt in the blast.
