Kerala bride plays drum at her wedding, groom reacts: Watch
- In the video, the bride can be seen playing the traditional 'Chenda' instrument and is surrounded by traditional Shinkari Melam performers
In a marriage function, the bride and groom are supposed to be the most shy or silent people, but not Shilpa Sreekumar. A video is doing rounds on social media, in which Shilpa can be seen playing a traditional instrument during her wedding function.
“A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating," a twitter handle named BRC-SBC tweeted with the video.
The video is reported to be from the Guruvayoor temple of Kerala and the bride is the daughter of a well-known music artist from the local vicinity. In the video, the bride can be seen playing the traditional 'Chenda' instrument and is surrounded by traditional Shinkari Melam performers.
The groom can also be seen in the video energetically enjoying the beats of the instrument.
The video which was uploaded on Tuesday is viewed by around 1.5 million people and has attracted around 30,000 likes. People are loving with video and even noted personalities couldn't stop themselves from sharing the video.
“When the bride enthusiastically plays Chenda- the beautiful musical instrument, to celebrate the wedding at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala and her 'Chenda Master' father joins at the end, it can not get any better. Pure joy," wrote Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Supriya Sahu.
“Wah!!! A bride playing the Chendai with her father (plays the instrument at the temple) at #Guruvayur temple on her own marriage," tweeted film producer Priya Gupta.
