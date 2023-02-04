Kerala Budget 2023-24: Govt to allocate ₹1,000 crore for 'Make in Kerala'
- Under 'Make in Kerala', Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that facilities and infrastructure will be developed to increase domestic production, as well as employment, entrepreneur, investment opportunities in Kerala.
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on 3 February presented the state Budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the State Assembly and allocated ₹1,000 crore for 'Make in Kerala'.
