Kerala Budget 2026-27: Ports, aviation hub and MSMEs in focus as Satheesan unveils growth roadmap – Key highlights

Keralam Chief Minister and Finance Minister VD Satheesan on Friday presented the revised state budget of the UDF government for the financial year 2026-27.

The new UDF government's first budget pledging to build a “New Keralam” with in five years through reforms in health and education, employment generation, social welfare, and modern infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Also Read | West Asia war anxiety is sending NRIs back to Kerala's property market

"This revised budget of the UDF government will serve as the roadmap for the welfare schemes to be implemented in the state over the next five years. The UDF government came to power with a clear and decisive public mandate," Satheesan said.

He said the Budget reflects the UDF government's vision of addressing these challenges through reforms, technology, and investments in social and physical infrastructure.

"The government is committed to creating a New Era Keralam by formulating initiatives aimed at improving the health and education sectors through the maximum utilization of modern technological possibilities, generating more employment opportunities, ensuring the welfare of senior citizens, and integrating modern infrastructure development," he said.

The government is committed to creating a New Era Keralam by formulating initiatives aimed at improving the health and education sectors through the maximum utilization of modern technological possibilities, generating more employment opportunities, ensuring the welfare of senior citizens, and integrating modern infrastructure development, the chief minister said.

Advertisement

Satheesan said the government had inherited challenges in several key sectors despite Keralam's achievements in social development over the years.

"Public health, education, and social sectors, which have gained global recognition, have recently been facing severe challenges and pressures. Keralam's social development indicators have remained stagnant for years. Youth unemployment continues to be a matter of concern," he said.

Satheesan highlighted the welfare measures already undertaken by the UDF government despite financial constraints.

"Despite the severe financial challenges facing the state, the government has already implemented key promises under the six Indira Guarantees, including free travel for women in KSRTC buses and the creation of a separate department for senior citizens. Honorariums for ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, helpers and teachers have also been increased. By strengthening investments in the health and education sectors, the government aims to position Keralam as a destination point," he said.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need to adapt to social and economic changes, he said the government would focus on senior citizens' welfare while exploring new avenues for economic growth.

"Along with ensuring better facilities for senior citizens, we should also make the best use of their capabilities and create a silver economy. Keralam's financial constraints and structural changes cannot be addressed through conventional methods alone. The government is committed to attracting large scale investments through modern and innovative approaches, generating resources for the exchequer and ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth," he added.

Key highlights from the Kerelam budget: - ₹400 crore for Mission Samudra as part of which all major and minor ports,

-Vizhinjam port will be inter-connected to establish Kerala as a port city.

Advertisement

- ₹100 crore for Rare Earth and Critical Minerals corridor in southern Kerala

- ₹200 crore to set up Kerala as a major aviation - logistics hub.

- ₹100 crore to help grow MSMEs in the state

- ₹100 crore to set up a film City in Kochi named after JC Daniel

This revised budget of the UDF government will serve as the roadmap for the welfare schemes to be implemented in the state over the next five years.

- ₹50 crore to set up a Wayanad Tribal University and Indigenous Knowledge zone

- ₹50 crore for an international standard football stadium in Malabar

Key Takeaways Kerala budgets ₹400 crore for coastal development to enhance trade through major ports.

Investment in aviation logistics aims to make Kerala a major hub for the industry.

Focused initiatives for MSMEs and the elderly show a commitment to inclusive growth.

MSMEsEconomy Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Kerala Budget 2026-27: Ports, aviation hub and MSMEs in focus as Satheesan unveils growth roadmap – Key highlights