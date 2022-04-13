Kerala: Bus, auto, taxi fares to be hiked from 1 May. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala announced on 30 March that it has decided to hike the minimum fares for travel by buses, autorickshaws, taxis and quadricycles
Commuters in Kerala will have to shell out more from next month for travel by bus, auto or taxi as the proposed price hike comes into effect on 1 May, reported PTI.
Quoting state transport minister Antony Raju, the news agency stated that the requisite orders in this regard would be issued soon.
Meanwhile, the state is also looking to constitute a commission to examine whether student ticket prices should be increased too.
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala announced on 30 March that it has decided to hike the minimum fares for travel by buses, autorickshaws, taxis and quadricycles.
How much more will you have to pay?
The government had said that the minimum bus fares will be hiked from ₹8 to ₹10 and subsequent per kilometre charge to Re 1 from 90 paise. It had also announced that it will appoint a commission to examine the issue of increasing the student ticket rates.
Further, minimum auto fares were proposed to be increased to ₹30 for two kilometres as against the existing rate of ₹25 for one-and-a-half kilometres. Thereafter, ₹15 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the existing ₹12 per km.
Regarding taxi fares, the government had said that for cars with engine capacity of less than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to ₹200 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of ₹175 for 5 km.
Thereafter, ₹18 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of ₹15 per km.
For vehicles with an engine capacity of more than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to ₹225 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of ₹200, and thereafter, ₹20 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of ₹17 per km.
Minimum fares of quadricycles would be hiked from ₹30 to ₹35 and the per kilometre charge would be increased from ₹12 to ₹15.
However, there will be no changes to the existing waiting and night travel charges, he had added.
Private bus owners dissatisfied
Private bus owners, who had gone on strike seeking an increase in minimum fares, had demanded increasing the minimum fare of the general public from ₹8 to ₹12 and the subsequent per kilometre charge to ₹1.10 from 90 paise.
They had also wanted the minimum student fare to be increased to ₹6 and were, therefore, dissatisfied with the government's decision to appoint a commission to examine this issue.
They had also not welcomed the proposed increase in rates, saying it was not sufficient for them to continue providing their services.
