Kerala businessman wins a million dollars in Dubai lottery

Kerala businessman wins a million dollars in Dubai lottery1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Rajan Kurian is a businessman in Kerala dealing in the construction sector
- He was won the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An Indian businessman is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw. Rajan Kurian, 43, from Kottayam, Kerala, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, reports Gulf News.
An Indian businessman is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw. Rajan Kurian, 43, from Kottayam, Kerala, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, reports Gulf News.
Speaking to Gulf News from Kottayam, he said he was grateful for the win, considering the gloomy circumstances prevailing in the world with the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Gulf News from Kottayam, he said he was grateful for the win, considering the gloomy circumstances prevailing in the world with the coronavirus pandemic.
"I will set aside a good part of my win to help needy. I feel grateful with the win but I need to share it people who need it," he said.
Kurian, a businessman in Kerala dealing in the construction sector, also said some of the money will go into growing his business.
"The last few months have been tough with the COVID-19 situation," he said. "My business has come to a standstill. This money will be put to good use."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated