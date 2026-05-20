Kerala cabinet portfolios announced: Check the full list of ministers and their departments

Two days after assuming office, the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has completed the allocation of portfolios to all its ministers.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan has retained Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports. He is also in charge of the following:
National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corportion, Stamps and Stamp Duties, Ports, Law, Planning and Economic Affairs, General Administration, All India Services, Science, Technology, Pollution Control, Scienctific Institutes, Personel and Administrtion Reforms, Election, Integration, Saink Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Administration of Civil & Criminal Justice, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River Waters, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Welfare of Minorities, All Important Policy Matters, Subjects not mentioned elsewhere.
Former KPCC President Ramesh Chennithala has been allotted the Home and Vigilance departments along with Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir
Sunny Joseph, the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has been put in charge of the Power, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs ministries.
Congress leader AP Anil Kumar gets Land and Revenue, Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms departments.
Former KPCC President K Muraleedharan will be in charge of the Health, Devaswoms, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, Ayush and Drug Control, Food Safety departments.
PC Vishnunadh – Tourism, Culture, KSFDC, Chalachithra Academy, Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board
Roji M John –Higher Education, Technical Education, Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examination, National Cadet Corps, ASAP
Bindhu Krishna – Labour, Dairy Development & Milk Co-operatives, Women & Child Care
M Liju –Cooperation and Excise
T Siddique – Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University, Warehousing Corporation
KA Thulasi – Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward classes
OJ Janeesh – Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoo, Museum, Registration, Archaeology, Archives
PK Kunhalikutty – Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology, Handlooms & Textiles
N Samsudheen – General Education, Literacy Movement, Hajj, Wakf & Minority Development
KM Shaji – Panchayath, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural Development, Regional Development Authorities, KILA
PK Basheer – Public Works Department
VE Abdul Gafoor – Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Social Justice
Mons Joseph – Irrigation, CADA, Groundwater Department, Water Supply & Sanitation, Housing
Shibu Baby John – Forests, Wild Protection, Skill Development (KASE)
Anoop Jacob – Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology
CP John – Transport, Motor Vehicles, Water Transport