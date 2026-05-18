Kerala Cabinet's first move: Satheesan announces free KSRTC travel for women, 'first of its kind' department for elderly

New Chief Minister Kerala, VD Satheesan, announced key decisions taken during the first Cabinet meeting held post swearing-in ceremony on Monday, May 18.

Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan, who steered the Congress-led UDF back to power in Kerala after a decade by unseating the Left Front, took oath as chief minister on Monday at a packed and politically charged ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

As many as 20 ministers were also sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony and tea gathering at Lok Bhavan, the new Cabinet, chaired by Satheesan, held its first meeting at the state secretariat and approved the implementation of four key promises the party made during the 2026 Kerala elections.

They include:

1. ₹3,000 hike in the honorarium for ASHA workers, taking the total monthly remuneration to ₹12,000.

2. Free Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) travel for women from June 15.

3. Honorarium hikes for Anganwadi workers, cooking workers, pre-primary teachers and ayas

4. "First of its kind" dedicated portfolio for the welfare of the elderly.

Highlighting that ageing is a major demographic challenge in Keralam, CM Satheesan stated that the true measure of a civilised society is how it respects and cares for its old people.

He shared a vision where Keralam will soon declare to the entire world that it is a truly civilised society by how it looks after its elderly.

Notably, Kerala is known as India's "grey state" and has the highest proportion of elderly people in the country. Over 18% of the state's residents are aged 60 and above, with projections estimating this will surpass 22%.

The CM also assured a ₹1,000 salary hike for school cooks, maids, and pre-primary teachers.

Further affirming law and order maintenance in the state, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged assault of Youth Congress-KSU workers by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel during a protest in Alappuzha in November 2024.

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The Chief Minister stated that the probe would not be a "political vendetta" but a necessary step to restore the rule of law and ensure that law enforcement personnel are held accountable for their actions.

"We are simply implementing the court order. How can it be interpreted as a political vendetta? No. We don't forget anything," he told the media.

Further, the CM said that the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Thursday, May 21, and the election for the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place the next day, i.e., May 22.

Satheesan said that the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Thursday, May 21, and the election for the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place the next day, i.e., May 22.