This state CM opens up libraries in all wards of his constituency

This state CM opens up libraries in all wards of his constituency2 min read . 05:58 AM IST
- Out of the total 138 wards in the constituency, there were no libraries in 63 wards. But now the constituency has achieved that record too
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency has achieved a new record recently. It has become the only constituency in India to have a library in all the wards. CM Vijayan's constituency Dharmadam has achieved the position of complete library constituency in India, the first in India.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency has achieved a new record recently. It has become the only constituency in India to have a library in all the wards. CM Vijayan's constituency Dharmadam has achieved the position of complete library constituency in India, the first in India.
In his Facebook post, Vijayan said that out of the total 138 wards in the constituency, there were no libraries in 63 wards. Dharmadam reached the achievement with the opening of libraries in these wards too.
In his Facebook post, Vijayan said that out of the total 138 wards in the constituency, there were no libraries in 63 wards. Dharmadam reached the achievement with the opening of libraries in these wards too.
"Complete librarianisation was made possible with the support of all sections of the people of the constituency. The People's Mission for Social Development, a people's organization, has taken up the work of establishing libraries and expanding the existing ones in Dharmadam constituency," he wrote.
"Complete librarianisation was made possible with the support of all sections of the people of the constituency. The People's Mission for Social Development, a people's organization, has taken up the work of establishing libraries and expanding the existing ones in Dharmadam constituency," he wrote.
Mentioning that libraries and public spaces have a unique place in social progress, the Kerala Chief Minister said that this is why people have gone ahead with the activities of establishing libraries in every ward.
Mentioning that libraries and public spaces have a unique place in social progress, the Kerala Chief Minister said that this is why people have gone ahead with the activities of establishing libraries in every ward.
"A mission was formed to consolidate operations. The District Library Council and local self-governing bodies, which are part of the mission, became active participants in the activities," he said.
"A mission was formed to consolidate operations. The District Library Council and local self-governing bodies, which are part of the mission, became active participants in the activities," he said.
Vijayan said that meetings were held at ward and panchayat levels to implement the objective.
Vijayan said that meetings were held at ward and panchayat levels to implement the objective.
"Committees were formed for this. These people's committees provided local leadership for the activities. Let the building of libraries be an inspiration to the whole of Kerala through the people's movement for social development," he said.
"Committees were formed for this. These people's committees provided local leadership for the activities. Let the building of libraries be an inspiration to the whole of Kerala through the people's movement for social development," he said.
Separately, Vijayan recently said that children's opinions on any issue should be considered, and not ignored out right, as it would instill a sense of responsibility in them.
Separately, Vijayan recently said that children's opinions on any issue should be considered, and not ignored out right, as it would instill a sense of responsibility in them.
The CM was speaking at a seminar organised by the Kerala Child Rights Protection Commission in the Dharmadam constituency of Kannur. When it comes to family decision-making, children often do not have a say as families believe their opinions are not important, he said.
The CM was speaking at a seminar organised by the Kerala Child Rights Protection Commission in the Dharmadam constituency of Kannur. When it comes to family decision-making, children often do not have a say as families believe their opinions are not important, he said.
"The thinking that children's opinions are not important needs to change. Our society should be able to fully respect their individuality," the Kerala CM said in a statement.
"The thinking that children's opinions are not important needs to change. Our society should be able to fully respect their individuality," the Kerala CM said in a statement.
CM Vijayan also said at the event that the government was committed to providing all systems for the holistic development of children and designing projects by keeping future generations in mind. Increasing the number of Anganwadis in the state is one such measure, he noted.
CM Vijayan also said at the event that the government was committed to providing all systems for the holistic development of children and designing projects by keeping future generations in mind. Increasing the number of Anganwadis in the state is one such measure, he noted.