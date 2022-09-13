Kerala Chief Minister to visit Finland to study its education model

Kerala Chief Minister to visit Finland to study its education model2 min read . 07:55 PM IST
The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the European nation Finland as he was invited to study the country's education model
Even after having the highest literacy rate in the country at 94%, Kerala seems to be on a brighter path towards education as Kerala Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Finland next month. The purpose of to visit is to study the education system of the country. The Chief Minister has an official invite from the European Government and Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will also accompany the Chief Minister.
“Kerala chief minister will visit Finland in the first week of October. He had got an invitation from the Finland government," sources of the news agency ANI said.
Other ministers and leaders of the Kerala Government may also travel with the Chief Minister. The visit is also aimed at attracting investments and understanding models of Finland in key areas like education.
Revered as the best education system in the world, Finland's education system is well-curated with the understanding of the global circumstances and focuses on student-centric learning, rather than some arbitrarily created benchmarks.
The country's education system takes pride in not conducting any standardized examination and focuses on testing students on an individual basis and grading is done by teachers individually. One National Matriculation Exam is also voluntary in nature and is conducted at the end of high school.
Teaching programs in Finland are quite complex and rigorous. Unlike in India, it is difficult to become a teacher in Finland. Like students, teachers are also dealt with on an individual basis and mostly the principal of the school has the responsibility to make teachers perform.
Not just great education, the Finland model also focuses on using learning as a medium to balance out social inequality. The students get free meals, access to healthcare, psychological counseling and individual guidance everything at one place- school.
In India, the Delhi model of education is making headlines for quite some time now. With government students cracking national level tough examinations, winning science and math Olympiads, etc. From the happiness curriculum to decent infrastructure, most of the things we see in Delhi schools are inspired by Finland's model of education.
Delhi Government sent their teachers, principals and officials to Finland to study their model of education and tried to replicate the lessons in Delhi schools.
