The Kerala government, in its attempt to smoothly conduct the Sabarimala festival, has announced that children will be allowed to go on the Sabarimala pilgrimage without RT-PCR test report. However, the adults will either require full vaccination certificate or RTPCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours to enter the temple.

The Kerala government issued this action plan in accordance with the government of India guidelines and the state Covid protocol to conduct the Sabarimala festival smoothly.

As per the release, the government has asked the adult pilgrims and staff deployed at the temple to possess either two dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate which is not older than 72 hours to on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The release further added that the children are allowed to go on the Sabarimala pilgrimage without the RT-PCR test. The parents or the other adults accompanying the children were asked to ensure the children should have soap, sanitiser, mask and maintain social distance. Additionally, they will also be accountable for the children's health issues.

Last week, the Pathanamthitta district administration had suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, which is situated in the district, due to heavy rains and rising water levels in the Pamba river.

A red alert had been issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, said District Collector Dr Divya Iyer.

The Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer had said, "the pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time."

The administration had also said that it will make arrangements for the devotees to reach Pamba from the Nilakkal base camp. The pilgrims were allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security.

