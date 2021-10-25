Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: Cinemas halls to open this week. Check rules, schedules & other details

Kerala: Cinemas halls to open this week. Check rules, schedules & other details

Entry will be limited to 50% of seating capacity for fully vaccinated
06:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Screening will start from Wednesday with Hollywood movie. Malayalam films will screen from Friday

Theatres across Kerala are all set to reopen from Wednesday. However, as per the existing guidelines, only those who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into movie theatres. Moreover, the theatres would be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.  

A manager at a cinema theatre said, "Screening will start from Wednesday with Hollywood movie. Malayalam films will screen from Friday. Entry will be limited to 50% of seating capacity for fully vaccinated." 

Kerala on Monday recorded 6,664 fresh coronavirus cases, and 281 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,12,789 and toll to 28,873. 

Of the 281 deaths, 53 were reported in the last few days, 219 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 9 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said. 

With 9,010 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 48,17,785 and the active cases dropped to 74,735, the release said.

