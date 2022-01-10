In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, Kerala government brought new curbs including putting a cap on the number of guests in events. Now, the number of guests at weddings and funerals will be restricted to 50 guests.

The decision was taken at the COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the earlier directive, issued last week, the number of guests at events including marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms was limited to 75 and in open spaces to 150. Now the new directive says that it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.

Further, reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations.

“Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided," the state government release said.

Also, the Departments of Health and Education have been directed to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed this week itself. Vaccination drives should be conducted at educational institutions also, the directive also said.

Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, there are 34,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2,390 people have recovered from the infection.

As many as 30 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,591.

