With the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state's education minister has decided not to conduct Class 11 examinations for now at least.

This week, the Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the Kerala government's decision to hold the Class XI exam physically from September 6.

Thereafter, the state has decided to defer the exam. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the government will move further in accordance with Supreme Court's final order.

"We successfully conducted SSLC and higher secondary exams with over 42,000. For class 11th, around 4.5 lakh students will appear. Based on this experience, we had decided to conduct Class XI exams. We will move further in accordance with Supreme Court's final order," Sivankutty told media.

The class XI (Plus One) exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 6. The Bench observed, "There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70% of cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk."

Kerala is recording more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days. However, on Friday, September 3, the state registered 29,322 cases and 131 deaths.

The state's cumulative caseload stands at 2,46,437 while the total death toll mounted to 21,280.

Despite the spurt in cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out a complete lockdown stating that "it will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods".

"No one supports measures like statewide lockdown. This will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods. Expert opinion is that we need to build social immunity and move back to normal. Caution should not be compromised at all," he said.

