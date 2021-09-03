Worried by an "alarming" coronavirus situation in Kerala , the Supreme Court today put an interim stay on the state government's decision to hold offline examinations for Class 11 students.

The offline exams were scheduled to begin from Monday. The top court's decision to stay the Kerala government's decision is in response amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases across the state.

The SC ordered the examinations be paused for a week, saying, "Children of tender age can't be exposed to the risk (of contracting the virus)".

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar stated, "There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent of cases in the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to this risk."

Meanwhile, the state has been recording over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases per day for the past few days.

Kerala's overall Covid-19 cases breached 41 lakh as its consistently high daily numbers showed no signs of a let-up, with the southern state once again witnessing over 30,000 new infections on Thursday.

Kerala, which recorded India's first Covid-19 case in early 2020, reported 32,097 new infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the total infection count to 41,22,133 and the fatalities to 21,149.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.41% after testing of 1,74,307 samples in a span of 24 hours, as per a state government release. With this, 3,19,01,842 samples have been tested till now.

Kerala has been reporting in excess of 30,000 daily cases for the past few days. The bulletin also said that since Wednesday, 21,634 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,60,248 and the number of active cases to 2,40,186.

Among the 14 districts of Kerala, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,334 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,768), Kozhikode (3,531), Palakkad (2,998), Kollam (2,908), Malappuram (2,664), Thiruvananthapuram (2,440), Kottayam (2,121), Alappuzha (1,709), Kannur (1,626), Pathanamthitta (1,267), Idukki (1,164) and Wayanad (1,012)

