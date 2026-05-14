Kerala New CM announcement LIVE: VD Satheesan named Keralam Chief Minister-elect

Kerala New CM announcement LIVE: Over 10 days after the Kerala Assembly Election Result was announced, giving a massive majority to Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress huddle in between, the party will finally announce the name of the Chief Minister-elect. Prominent names that are beingsideted for the Kerala CM post are AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala. Stay tuned for Kerala CM Announcement LIVE.

According to the reports, the name of the Kerala Chief Minister-elect will be declared around noon at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs at KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned for Kerala New CM announcement LIVE Updates.