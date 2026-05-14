Kerala New CM announcement LIVE: VD Satheesan named Keralam Chief Minister-elect

Kerala New CM announcement LIVE: Over 10 days after the Kerala Assembly Election Result was announced, giving a massive majority to Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress huddle in between, the party will finally announce the name of the Chief Minister-elect. Prominent names that are beingsideted for the Kerala CM post are AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala. Stay tuned for Kerala CM Announcement LIVE.
According to the reports, the name of the Kerala Chief Minister-elect will be declared around noon at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs at KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned for Kerala New CM announcement LIVE Updates.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Congress has named VD Satheesan as the Chief Minister of Keralam.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held last-minute deliberations with top party leaders ahead of the announcement of the chief ministerial pick for Kerala.
Sources quotes by agncies said Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with AICC general secretary in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi and two senior observers – Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik – who had met all newly-elected legislators in the state.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Ahead of the Kerala Chief Minister name announcement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal arrived at Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He has left now as India awaits the announcement.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Congress workers supporting VD Satheesan, one of the names considered for the Kerala Chief Minister post, have gathered outside his residence.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: In the Kerala Assembly election result, Congress had won 63 seats and and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) won 26 constituencies. The Indian Union Muslim League - IUML won 22.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only three seats in Kerala.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Three prominent names that are coming forward to take over the post include KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.
Who will become the Kerala chief minister now? We will know shortly
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Congress will be holding its Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to be held at 12 noon where the name of the legislative party leader will be announced.
The name of the Kerala chief minister is being announced 10 days after the results to Assembly election were declared.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Congress, in a briefing by Shri Ajay Maken, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Smt Deepa Dasmunshi at 12 noon, today, May 14, will announce the name of the Kerala Chief Minister-elect. The name of the Kerala new chief minister is being announced 10 days after the results were declared by the Election Commission. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates on Kerala CM announcement.
Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context. <br><br> Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT. <br><br> Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.
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