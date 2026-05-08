Kerala CM decision looms as Congress weighs 3 major contenders - Who are they?

As the contest among senior leaders of Congress for the Kerala chief minister post intensifies, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers met party MLAs and UDF allies to take their opinion on the leadership. Three names that have emerged as top chief minister contenders since the 4 May election results are senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Who are they? VD Satheesan Ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, VD Satheesan had made a bold declaration – that he would bring the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Kerala – “If I am not able to bring the UDF back to power, I will retire from politics. I will go for political exile, he said.”

Advertisement

The landslide victory of the Congress-led UDF centred leadership within the alliance on figures such as VD Satheesan, who has been a prominent voice against the LDF government.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are the main contenders for the Chief Minister post in Kerala? ⌵ The three main contenders for the Chief Minister post in Kerala are senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Their names emerged after the Congress-led UDF's victory in the assembly elections. 2 What is VD Satheesan's political background? ⌵ VD Satheesan has been a Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2001 and succeeded Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 elections. He had previously declared he would retire from politics if the UDF did not come to power. 3 Who is KC Venugopal and what is his standing in the Kerala CM race? ⌵ KC Venugopal is a Member of Parliament from Alappuzha and is known for his proximity to Rahul Gandhi. Sources indicate a majority of party MLAs support him for the chief minister role, and he is reportedly using his influence with the party leadership. 4 What is Ramesh Chennithala's experience in Kerala politics? ⌵ Ramesh Chennithala has served as a Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly six times and was previously the Leader of the Opposition and state Home Minister. He stated that the Congress high command will make the final decision on leadership. 5 What is the Sarkaria Commission Report's guidance on forming a government? ⌵ The Sarkaria Commission Report suggests that if a single party has an absolute majority, its leader should automatically be asked to become Chief Minister. If not, the governor should select a leader from pre-election alliances, then the largest single party, followed by post-election coalitions.

VD Satheesan has been a Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing Paravur Assembly constituency, since 2001. After his win in the 2021 elections, Satheesan succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition.

After the result, VD Satheesan said, “There was anti-incumbency. We discussed a new era for future Kerala. We had credibility among the people. I had earlier said that 10 ministers will lose, and that is what happened.”

KC Venugopal Kozhummal Chattadi (KC) Venugopal is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. Close to the Congress leadership and known for his proximity to Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal was also a Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation & Ministry of Power when the UPA was in power.

Advertisement

He has also been a Rajya Sabha member.

Sources within the party say a majority of the party MLAs are in support of making KC Venugopal the chief minister. However, the public is favouring senior party leader VD Satheesan.

They said Venugopal is also keen on assuming the role of chief minister and is using his influence with the party leadership for the selection..

Ramesh Chennithala Ramesh Chennithala is also in the race to become the chief minister. He has been a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly six times.

He was the 10th Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and has also served the state as home minister when Oommen Chandy was the chief minister.

During the anti-CAA movement, he had shared the stage with caretaker chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Advertisement

Earlier, Chennithala had said, “The party will take a final decision on all these issues. In Kerala, we got a spectacular victory... Now, the other things will be decided by the Congress high command."

“There are several leaders in the Congress party, but whatever the high command decides, all the Congress leaders will accept it.”

Earlier, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi after the thumping victory in the assembly elections.

The UDF secured 102 seats out of the 140 constituencies in the state assembly election held on 9 April. The Congress won 63 seats.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer