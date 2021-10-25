Kerala: Ahead of school reopening next week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against Covid among children. The initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department, the chief minister said.

"Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children," Vijayan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks.

A special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine, the chief minister said.

According to the news agency, the Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks.

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills.

