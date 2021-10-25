Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeopathic medicine against Covid

Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeopathic medicine against Covid

Premium
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min read . 07:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala: Ahead of school reopening next week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against Covid among children. The initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department, the chief minister said.  

Kerala: Ahead of school reopening next week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against Covid among children. The initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department, the chief minister said.  

"Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children," Vijayan was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children," Vijayan was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks. 

The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks. 

A special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine, the chief  minister said.  

A special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine, the chief  minister said.  

According to the news agency, the Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks. 

According to the news agency, the Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks. 

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime min ...

Premium

Apollo Hospitals to offer free Covid-19 vaccination to ...

Premium

CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of stake in Ergo

Premium

UK to increase low-wage workers' pay by more than inflation

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime min ...

Premium

Apollo Hospitals to offer free Covid-19 vaccination to ...

Premium

CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of stake in Ergo

Premium

UK to increase low-wage workers' pay by more than inflation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!