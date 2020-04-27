Kerala CM not attending meeting with PM Modi on coronavirus situation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the video conference meet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on Monday on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"In today's meeting, there was no time allotted for the Kerala CM to speak. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, will be attending the meeting, " said an official.

According to sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing.

In the last such interaction Kerala was given the opportunity to speak and today states which are not speaking have been asked to give in writing what they wish to say, sources said. Prime Minister Modi is interacting with Chief Ministers, via conferencing, on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Today's meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of nationwide lockdown. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi has already held two such interactions with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

