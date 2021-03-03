Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 01:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as and when it is available,' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said
  • At present, there are 47,277 active coronavirus cases in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. "Took the first dose of Covid vaccination today. Vaccines provide immunity to diseases. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as and when it is available. Together, let us overcome this pandemic through scientific methods," Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. "Took the first dose of Covid vaccination today. Vaccines provide immunity to diseases. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as and when it is available. Together, let us overcome this pandemic through scientific methods," Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Goa tourism body urges govt to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places

1 min read . 01:51 PM IST

Covid vaccine: Get a dose 24x7 at your convenience, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST

Five things to know about the NUE license being chased by Ambani, Amazon

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST

Brazilian variant of Covid-19 might be 2.2 times more transmissible: Study

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Goa tourism body urges govt to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places

1 min read . 01:51 PM IST

Covid vaccine: Get a dose 24x7 at your convenience, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST

Five things to know about the NUE license being chased by Ambani, Amazon

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST

Brazilian variant of Covid-19 might be 2.2 times more transmissible: Study

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"COVID-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over," he said.

"Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

"I took half an hour rest, no physical discomfort has been noticed. Other ministers who took the vaccine jab also shared similar experiences," he said.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Kerala reported 2,938 new Covid-19 cases and 3,512 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. At present, there are 47,277 active cases in Kerala. The Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Department in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

TRENDING STORIES See All

India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Union Health Ministry informed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.