Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for coronavirus: Report

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for coronavirus: Report1 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Currently, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College, the report said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College, the report said
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
Sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI that the CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, was asymptomatic.
Sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI that the CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, was asymptomatic.
"Currently, the chief minister is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College," CMO sources said.
His daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.
Vijayan had extensively travelled across the state as part of the electioneering for the Assembly polls which was held on April 6.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.