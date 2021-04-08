Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said, "I have been confirmed Covid +ve." "Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation," he tweeted.

On 3 March, the Kerala chief minister had received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office.

"COVID-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over. Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he had said after taking the vaccination.

According to the union health ministry, there are 31,806 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, while total cases in the state have mounted to 11,08,078.

State assembly elections recently concluded in Kerala on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Kerala posted 4,353 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest spike in recent days in the state,as the total caseload rose to 11.48 lakh. As many as 2,205 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 11,10,283, a government press release said. The total number of those who tested positive to the virus mountedto 11,48,947. The active cases in the state have touched 33,621.

