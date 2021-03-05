Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to take the indigenous Covaxin vaccine without any hesitation on the basis of the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country's apex research body, about its third phase clinical trials. People had some doubts about the Covaxin , manufactured by the Bharat Biotech with the support of the ICMR, he said at a press meet.

There was some reluctance among the public to take the vaccine as part of the delay in getting the results of its third phase trials, he said. "ICMR has now released the interim results of the third phase clinical trials. According to it, the vaccine has shown an interim efficacy of 81 per cent in preventing COVID- 19," Vijayan said.

On 3 March, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. "Took the first dose of Covid vaccination today. Vaccines provide immunity to diseases. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as and when it is available. Together, let us overcome this pandemic through scientific methods," Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted.

As per ICMR, Covaxin also has the ability to neutralize the UK variant strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Trials for the third phase was jointly initiated by ICMR and BBIL in November last year. Trials were conducted on a total of 25,800 individuals across 21 sites.

Covaxin is one of two COVID-19 vaccines that was granted emergency use approval in the country early January.

The DCGI in early January gave permission to Covaxin "for restricted use in an emergency situation." However, a huge backlash followed the announcement as the vaccine had yet not completed phase three trails.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi as the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country began.





