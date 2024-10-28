Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram | Video

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle and five other vehicles in his convoy collided with one another this evening in Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot car stopped suddenly to save a two-wheeler driver.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle and five other vehicles in his convoy collided with one another this evening in Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot car stopped suddenly to save a two-wheeler driver. Chief Minister Vijayan's vehicle had minor damage but he was not injured in the accident and resumed his journey without further delay.

The incident occurred when a scooter suddenly took a turn and cut into the convoy’s path from a side road.

The video of the incident has also surfaced showing damaged vehicles in the collision. In the video footage of the accident, a woman riding a scooter can be seen taking a right causing a white SUV behind her to come to a screeching halt. The six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other.

Also Read | Kerala News: YouTuber couple Priya and Selvaraj found dead at their home

In the viral video, security personnel are seen de-boarding the vehicles to assess the situation. Medical staff are also seen rushing out of the ambulance.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Vamanapuram of Thiruvananthapuram when Chief Minister Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam.

Also Read | Kerala’s 500 days challenge: Can ‘God’s own country’ become a Gujarat?

Authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Separately, Kerala Police on Monday registered a case regarding the alleged disruption of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival in April this year.

The Thrissur East police registered the case based on a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Also Read | Wayanad Bypoll: Cong fields Priyanka from seat vacated by brother Rahul Gandhi

"The FIR was lodged under charges of 120 (B) (conspiracy), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) . The investigation will be carried out by the SIT," said a top official.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.