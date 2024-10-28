Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle and five other vehicles in his convoy collided with one another this evening in Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot car stopped suddenly to save a two-wheeler driver.

The incident occurred when a scooter suddenly took a turn and cut into the convoy’s path from a side road.

The video of the incident has also surfaced showing damaged vehicles in the collision. In the video footage of the accident, a woman riding a scooter can be seen taking a right causing a white SUV behind her to come to a screeching halt. The six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, security personnel are seen de-boarding the vehicles to assess the situation. Medical staff are also seen rushing out of the ambulance.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Vamanapuram of Thiruvananthapuram when Chief Minister Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam.

Authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

