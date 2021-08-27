Kerala CM rejects criticism for COVID management failure; calls it ‘unwanted'

Rejecting the criticism Kerala government is drawing for alleged failure in COVID-19 management, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it is "unwanted" and suspected it as attempts to undermine people's support in its fight against the pandemic.

In a recently published article in one of ruling party CPI(M)'s mouthpiece publications Chintha, the chief minister noted that a section in the society was making deliberate attempts to create confusion among people by criticising the state's disease management strategies.

These moves were to trigger public sentiments against the government and thus create a situation in which the fight against the virus infection was viewed lightly by the people, he alleged.

In the article, he also questioned, if Kerala's COVID management is wrong, then which model should the state adopt.

"In Kerala, not a single person had died due to the dearth of oxygen. No one has been denied access to health services or anyone faced a situation of not getting a hospital bed during emergencies" Vijayan said.

The three sero prevalence surveys conducted in the country had confirmed that Kerala had the lowest incidence of the disease, he pointed out.

Without wasting a single drop of vaccine, Kerala had showcased a model in inoculation also, he said adding that the COVID mortality rate in the state is less than 0.5 per cent, which is only one-third of the country's total death toll.

“Those who criticise the government are not unaware that the second wave of the disease had started a bit late compared to many other places and that the number of people who are at the risk of contracting the disease is high in Kerala," he said.

Vijayan also said they were making effective interventions to combat the impending third wave of the disease.

Meanwhile, Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second consecutive day it reported more than 30,000, and 162 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 39.13 lakh and the toll to 20,134.

According to the central government, 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala.

