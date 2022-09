Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala has planned to issue preventive detention orders against those who frequently commit crimes related to drug consumption and distribution.

In the ongoing, Kerala Assembly session, the CM informed that the order will be issued under the provision of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

Information was given by CM Pinarayi Vijayan in response to an adjournment motion, that was brought up by Congress MLA PC Vishnunad on the issue of the rising sale and use of drugs in the state.

Later, the CM said that PITNDPS, a special law passed by Parliament, had been adopted. Under the law, police can issue orders against regular offenders in drug consumption and distribution cases and take them on remand without trial for up to two years.

State government to conduct special drive to nab regular offenders

The Kerala chief minister also informed us about the special drive that will be conducted across the state over the next few days, to place those who frequently engage in drug trafficking in preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act.

He also said that the government is working to prevent the rise in the use of drugs in the state. "In this regard, very strict instructions have been given. The orders may be given by State Government officers with the rank of Secretary. Officers of the PITNDPS Act, including police and excise, should be ready to submit recommendations," CM Vijayan said.

He stated that drug use and its distribution are a curse to society, and the government considers it to be a very important issue to resolve. Anti-addiction efforts need to be approached differently.

The current method of investigations and applied charges are insufficient in reducing drug cases, as many accused that are arrested are found to be facing multiple charges for their involvement in drug consumption and distribution earlier.

To ensure a higher punishment under sections 31 and 31A of the NDPS Act, the accused's prior drug convictions must be included in the charge sheet submitted to the court, he added.

Anti-drug awareness campaign from 2 October

To achieve the aim of making people free from drug addiction in Kerala, the government will launch an anti-drug awareness campaign on 2 October in conjunction with Gandhi Jayanti.

The fight against drug addiction, should be a people's movement. An action plan needs to be created to include all demographic groups in this campaign, said Pinarayi Vijayan during his address.

The mass campaign for the eradication of drug consumption in the society should involve local groups and people of every strata of society, be it children, youngsters, women, Kudumbashree workers, caste-religion-community organisations, libraries, clubs, residents' associations, or any one else.

(With inputs from ANI)