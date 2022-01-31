THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that the state will observe the Covid restrictions imposed on Sundays in the state on 6 February as well.

The Sunday restrictions had been in place on 23 and 30 January.

The CM further said that only essential services will be allowed on 6 February, coming Sunday. He also mentioned that district-wise restrictions based on the A, B and C categorisation would continue in the state.

The decisions were made during a Covid situation review meeting which was chaired by Vijayan on Monday.

In the meeting, the CM also said that strict action will be taken against those denying treatment to seriously ill Covid positive patients and directed that it would be applicable on both private and government-run hospitals.

Vijayan further said that Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts which had shown an increase in Covid cases initially, were witnessing a decrease in infections and the state was showing a slight decline in the spread of the virus.

In view of the number of people admitted to hospitals, including in the ICUs, the situation appeared to be under control, he observed during the meeting, the release said.

The CM also directed the health department to expedite the vaccination process in the state, the release said.

It also said that of the 45,000 applications received for Covid death financial assistance, 40,410 were cleared and the beneficiaries were provided monetary relief.

In the meeting, the CM also directed that the state Covid war room should check the number of hospital admissions and ICUs and take necessary steps.

Kerala recorded 42,154 new Covid cases and 729 deaths in past 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the health department. Today's number is lower from Sunday, when the state had reported over 51,000 cases.

