The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new agency ANI quoted Kerala government Sources saying.

The Kerala CM will meet the Prime Minister at Delhi on 24 March, Thursday.

Meanwhile, the K-Rail-Silverline Project has been causing a stir in Kerala, with BJP leaders joining the protest, citing voices of the poor.

The K-Rail SilverLine is an ambitious project of the state government that aims to cut the travel time between the north and south ends of the state to four hours from 10-12 hours.

The 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail — a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry. Starting from the State capital, SilverLine trains would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the project won't be stopped.

The Kerala government will implement the K-rail or SilverLine project, as it concerned the future of the state’s children, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, as politics and protests heat up over the LDF government’s dream undertaking.

On Monday, 21 March, residents had prevented revenue officials from laying survey stones for the SilverLine project in Kuriyalippady within municipal limits, according to reports. Following public outrage, officials were forced to stop affixing stones.

The against SilverLine, the LDF government’s dream project, has been stepped up by the Congress and its affiliated organisations, as well as the BJP.

