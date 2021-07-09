Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to waive customs duty and integrated goods and services tax on the import of zolgensma, a life-saving drug for 18-month-old Muhammad.

The toddler is suffering from a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) that affects the central nervous system and causes the wasting of muscles used for movement.

His treatment requires Zolgensma Onasemnogene injection, which is considered one of the most expensive drugs in the world, and a single dose of it costs ₹18 crore.

A few days ago, a staggering amount raised in Kerala through online crowdfunding. "We have received more than ₹18 crore in the bank account. The people came together and raised this amount for our little boy," Farisha, the panchayat president of Kannur's Mattul had said.

However, the medicine has to be imported from the US. Medical experts have suggested that the child will have to be administered the dose before he reaches the age of two.

In view of this, CM Vijayan told PM Modi: "I invite your kind attention towards the plight of Master Muhammed who is 18 months old and affected by SMA. The medicine for this rare disease is prohibitively expensive and unaffordable for the family."

"The price of the medicine, which is ₹18 crore, is proposed to be mobilised from willing persons and imported from the USA," he added.

Vijayan then cited an example of another case where the central government had waived taxes for the import of medicines for a five-month-old child who was also suffering from SMA in Mumbai.

"I request you to give direction to the Union finance ministry to take steps not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax in this case involving the import of life-saving drug 'zolgensma'," wrote the CM.

