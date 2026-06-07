Kerala CM VD Satheesan seeks PM Modi's intervention for Indian medics affected by visa issues in UAE amid Iran war

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday urged the Central government to step in and address the concerns of Indian healthcare workers impacted by visa-related complications in the United Arab Emirates following the closure of Dubai's Iranian Hospital amid the continuing unrest in West Asia.

Satheesan, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the plight of a number of Indian medical professionals, many of them from Kerala, who had been employed at the hospital and are now facing uncertainty over their jobs and residency status as a result of its shutdown.

"I am writing to seek your urgent intervention on behalf of a group of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Kerala, who were employed at Iranian Hospital, Dubai, and are presently facing an extremely distressing situation," Satheesan.

He added, “Following the closure of the hospital amid recent regional developments, many of these nurses and healthcare workers have reportedly encountered visa-related restrictions in the UAE, affecting their ability to obtain employment, visit, and dependent visas. As a result, families that have lived and worked in the UAE for years now face uncertainty, financial hardship, and the prospect of losing their livelihoods.”

Emphasising the contributions made by these healthcare professionals and the humanitarian nature of their predicament, the Chief Minister urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to work closely with the Indian Embassy in the UAE and relevant Emirati authorities to secure a fair and compassionate outcome for those affected.

"Many affected individuals are currently nearing the end of their grace period and fear that they may be compelled to leave the UAE, potentially jeopardizing their future employment opportunities and professional licensing. The situation has caused immense anxiety among numerous Malayali families whose lives and children's education are rooted in the UAE," the CM said.

He stressed that, given the welfare concerns of Indian citizens living abroad, the Centre should examine the matter and engage with all stakeholders to find an equitable resolution.

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While sharing the letter on X, he mentioned, “Wrote to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Keralam, affected by visa-related issues following the closure of Iranian Hospital, Dubai. Requested the Government of India to engage with the #UAE authorities and help secure a fair and compassionate resolution for the affected families.”

At the same time, the White House is working to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tehran aimed at ending the current conflict and paving the way for broader negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, according to American officials and regional mediators familiar with the discussions, significant differences persist between the two sides on several key provisions of the proposed agreement.

Although the talks have reportedly entered a decisive stage, officials cautioned that the chances of achieving a conclusive deal remain uncertain, with the outcome still hanging in the balance.