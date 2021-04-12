Kerala CM writes to Centre seeking 50 lakh of COVID-19 vaccine doses

In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijayan said, "So far the State has received 56,84,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccine including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of Covaxin and we have administered 48,24,505 doses till April 11, 2021. The stock which is left with us is sufficient for conducting vaccination for the next three days only."

