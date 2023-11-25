Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala News: Stampede during Nikita Gandhi concert at Cochin varsity kills 4 students, many injured

Kerala News: Stampede during Nikita Gandhi concert at Cochin varsity kills 4 students, many injured

Livemint

  • The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus.

Stampede-like situation at CUSAT University in Kochi. Four students dead and many injured as per Health Minister Veena George.

Kerala's health minister Veena George has informed that a stampede-like situation during a Nikhita Gandhi in Kerala's CUSAT University in Kochi has killed four students and several others were left injured.

The accident occured at Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. According to reports, the accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release. Health Minister Veena George said the stampede claimed the lives of four students and injured as many as 20.

Arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College added the Health Minister.

(More to come…)

