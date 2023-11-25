Kerala's health minister Veena George has informed that a stampede-like situation during a Nikhita Gandhi in Kerala's CUSAT University in Kochi has killed four students and several others were left injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident occured at Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. According to reports, the accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release. Health Minister Veena George said the stampede claimed the lives of four students and injured as many as 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College added the Health Minister.

(More to come…)

